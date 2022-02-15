Midway High School student Connor Rainey got a surprise of a lifetime from Congressman Pete sessions today.

Rainey has been accepted into the U.S. military academy at West Point.

“This is an incredible honor. I’m excited. West point is one of the best schools in the world, provides one of the best educations in the world, and the opportunities cadets get going there, both through the school and afterwards serving and leading in the united states army. It’s. It’s incredible, and I’m honored and extremely excited. ” Says Midway High School student Connor Rainey.

Source: Midway High School