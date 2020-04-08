Milam County confirms 7th case of COVID-19

MILAM COUNTY, Texas- Milam county officials received a call from a local healthcare provider confirming a seventh person had been confirmed to have coronavirus.

County Judge Steve Young reported that the seventh case was confirmed around 6:30 Tuesday evening.

This person tested positive from testing the last week of March, and was no longer symptomatic.

The shelter-in-place order remains in place for Milam county.

The health department is investigating all the cases present.

Those who have been in contact with the infected persons will be contacted by the Milam County Health Department.