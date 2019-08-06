Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating major theft ring

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work the site of a major theft ring.

Four trailers, one travel-trailer, one Bobcat skid steer, attachments, welders, zero turn mower, and two four-wheelers were all recovered as stolen from across the area early Monday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip about a stolen truck at the Thorndale CEFCO on Sunday evening. Thorndale officers found and detained a woman in a vehicle reported stolen from a south Milam County theft until deputies arrived.

Deputies were then able to link enough evidence and facts to secure a search warrant for a premises in the 100 block of Cowan Street. Deputies, along with DPS and the MIlam County Game Warden, executed a search warrant at this location and recovering the property mentioned above.

Deputies searched dilapidated buildings and the entire property for guns, tools, and another travel trailer – which is still missing from thefts and burglaries reported south of Thorndale.

No other suspects were found at the time the warrant was executed. However, suspects have been identified and additional arrests are expected in the near future.

Source: Milam County Sheriff’s Office