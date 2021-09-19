Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth residential area, pilots eject before crash

UPDATE:The crash of a military training jet in a suburb of Dallas leaves two pilots injured. Three homes are also damaged.

Before the plane crashed in Lake Worth, west of Fort Worth, both pilots ejected from the plane.

J.T. Manoushagian, the police chief in Dallas, said one pilot’s parachute became tangled in power lines and he and his copilot were treated for injuries.

He says the people who live in the three damaged homes will be displaced because of the crash.

Lake Worth’s fire chief said the crash could have been much worse.

Original Story Below:

LAKE WORTH, TX- A military aircraft is down in a Lake Worth residential area.

Lake Worth Police have confirmed one plane is down and 2-6 homes are damaged.

The aircraft went down between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota.

Emergency services are on the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.