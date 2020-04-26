Military officials seek help in finding missing Fort Hood soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a 20-year-old Soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

Guillen was last seen on April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Fort Hood Military Police issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) notice to surrounding law enforcement and an extensive search is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police.

Guillen is of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.