HARKER HEIGHTS, TX- Harker Heights Police have arrested two men in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Ty Andre Gentle.

Detectives from the Harker Heights Police Department were able to secure arrest warrants for John Ricardo Scott Jr. and Jamon Alexander Terry within twenty-four hours of the initial investigation of this case.

Jamon Alexander Terry of Killeen, TX, 19 was arrested without incident on Saturday, February 12, 2022 near Temple, and is currently being held at the Bell County Jail.

John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20 of Killeen, TX was taken into custody without incident in Wharton, TX early Friday evening. He is currently being held in the Wharton County Jail awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

Both men were arrested in connection with the murder investigation of Ty Andre Gentle and have been arraigned on Murder charges and are being held on $1,000,000 bond.