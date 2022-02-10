WACO, Texas – The Waco Dewey Community Center kicked off it’s first mini African American Museum Thursday for Black History Month.

George Washington Carver, Madam C.J. Walker, and Barack Obama are some of the influential people being spotlighted.



Alvin Taylor among other visitors, browsed the tables at the mini museum observing the short summary next to each persons picture.

Taylor pointing to former President Barack Obamas picture in excitement saying, “Fine example, I don’t know when the next one will come, but during my era we had President Obama!”



Each table had props telling the stories of each individual. Like a mini ironing board that was invented by Sarah Boone who is also among the first African Americans to earn a patent.



Another table included a baseball and bat reflecting the life of Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.

Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook says the community center started planning months in advance, with the goal of honoring the legacy of these individuals and educating each visitor that stops by.

“There are so many people that have made such contributions that this is a program you can do every year and really spotlight different individuals,” Cook said. “I mean you have the great Martin Luther King, what former President Obama did. Then looking even further back in history like George Washington Carver, Bessie smith, the list goes on.”

On the wall surrounding a picture of Martin Luther King Jr. children from the after school program filled out a paper sharing what they are dreaming of.



Taylor says the Black History display reminds him of how much African Americans have overcome.



“Without Jackie being in baseball where would we be?,” Taylor said. “Then you find out he had to go through some trials and tribulations, he had to stand for some thing that were not right, but he didn’t give up.”

The museum will be displayed until the end of the month.

The hours of operation are: Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

