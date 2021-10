PLANTERSVILLE, Texas- Grime’s County Sheriff’s Office says missing 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez has been found alive and safe.

Officials say Christopher Ramirez disappeared Wednesday afternoon after following a dog into the woods.

Christopher was found 5 miles down the road from where he disappeared.

Grimes County Sheriff, Don Sowell, says the child was found in good health and good spirits and thanks the community for all their prayers.

Read more about the search for Christopher here.