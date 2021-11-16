Missing Freestone County girl found safe in Oklahoma, suspect arrested

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A missing Freestone County girl has been found safe in Oklahoma, while the man she was with has been arrested.

Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Wildwood area Tuesday morning in reference to a missing 16-year-old girl. During the investigation, it was discovered the girl may have likely left with an unknown 19-year-old known man. It was also discovered they were possibly going to Oklahoma.

During the initial investigation by deputies, a possible address associated with the man was found. Deputies contacted the Marshall County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office for further assistance in finding the missing girl and the man she was possibly with.

When Oklahoma Deputies arrived to the location, a search of the property led to the discovery of both the girl and the known suspect. The girl was safe, and was transported to the local Sheriff’s Office.

The man was placed under arrest on Freestone County charges of Harboring a Runaway Child and Enticing a Child away from Custodian.

This case was reported, investigated, closed within three hours, and involved two states.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office