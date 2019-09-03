HOUSTON/WACO, Texas – The Texas Attorney General’s Office needs your help to find a missing girl last seen in Central Texas.

10-year-old Ameera Deadrick was last seen between April and November of 2016 in the Hubbard and Waco, Texas area.

Deadrick may have been left with a woman named “Tootie” or “Linda”, who possibly resided at Waco’s Bordeaux Apartments and worked in the health care industry.

If you have any information on Deadrick’s whereabouts, you can contact Sgt. Jeff Ortiz at the Texas Office of the Attorney General at 512-936-1341 or the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500.

Source: Texas Attorney General’s Office