Missing Hillsboro FFA Trailer

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBORO, Texas- Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is searching for a stolen FFA trailer.

The maroon 14-16 ft trailer was stolen early December 10th.

A Hillsboro FFA sticker is located on the hitch bar on both sides with a license plate number of 9083614.

The suspected truck is a 2010-2015 Chevrolet extended cab with a grille guard, aftermarket wheels, aftermarket brake lights under the tail gate, and black fender glares.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Sergeant Orozco at 254-582-8406.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events