Missing Hillsboro FFA Trailer

HILLSBORO, Texas- Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is searching for a stolen FFA trailer.

The maroon 14-16 ft trailer was stolen early December 10th.

A Hillsboro FFA sticker is located on the hitch bar on both sides with a license plate number of 9083614.

The suspected truck is a 2010-2015 Chevrolet extended cab with a grille guard, aftermarket wheels, aftermarket brake lights under the tail gate, and black fender glares.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Sergeant Orozco at 254-582-8406.