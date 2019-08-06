Mission Waco founders named ‘Hometown Heroes’ by Whataburger

WACO, Texas – A Waco couple has been recognized by Whataburger as “Hometown Heroes” in the Central Texas area.

When Jimmy Dorrell sees a need in his neighborhood, he gets busy.

Jimmy Dorrell is president of Mission Waco, a local nonprofit operating everything from an economic center and health clinics to a children’s theater program and a grocery store.

Dorrell and his wife, Janet, moved into a north Waco neighborhood more than 20 years ago. As they got to know their neighbors, Mission Waco was born.

The Dorrells built a basketball court in their backyard when kids needed a place to play. They started a training program when a man across the street had trouble getting a job. They started an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center when someone was struggling to beat an addiction.

Mission Waco is now in its 26th year and employs a staff of 70. It has more than 15 programs, including health clinics and an economic center.

The Dorrells aim to bridge cultures and get others involved by hosting bus tours of their part of the city.

Mission Waco has transformed abandoned business buildings in their neighborhood, including a vacant shopping center, into neighborhood facilities. The Jubilee Center houses a computer lab, a climbing wall and a 200-seat theater for dance, drama and neighborhood meetings.

Source: Whataburger