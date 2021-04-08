Mission Waco gearing up for Race One

WACO, Texas – Mission Waco is hosting a 5K race in partnership with the ATO Baylor Fraternity to bring the community together.

Mission Waco Executive Director John Calaway says this is the race against poverty. Race One has a mission of bringing the community together as “one.”

Mission Waco has been partnering with ATO Baylor fraternity since the start of this event and provides volunteers to help.

In addition to the 5K race, there will also be a one-mile Fun Run and animals for the kids.

The event is also a great opportunity for the community to donate to the programs within Mission Waco.

“It is a unique fundraiser for Mission Waco, in a sense that everyone who pre-registers and shows up and runs gets to designate their registration fees to go to a specific program at Mission Waco,” Calaway said. “So if they wanted to donate to My Brothers Keeper, which is our homeless shelter, they can do that. Or [for] our children in youth after-school programs.”

While this will be a fun event for the community, Calaway says COVID-19 precautions will still be followed.

The race starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24th, and pre-registration is April 20th. You can click here to register.