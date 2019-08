WACO, Texas – The first day of school is one week away, and a local organization is giving the community a chance to get a backpack for cheap.

Mission Waco is opening it’s Back-to-School Backpack Store on Tuesday until 7:00 p.m.

Participants can get a backpack for just $5 at the organization’s Children’s Center on 16th Street.

Backpacks are pre-filled with supplies.

Source: Mission Waco