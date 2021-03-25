Mission Waco searching for food trailer thief

WACO, Texas- Mission Waco is on the hunt for the thief who stole it’s Urban Edible food trailer from the parking lot of the Jubilee Market.

In a post which has been shared over 300 times, Mission Waco announced to it’s Facebook followers that someone driving a white Dodge pickup stole the green and blue Urban Edibles food trailer.

Source Mission Waco

Carlton Willis is the Associate Executive Director of Mission Waco, who says they had to work hard to get it.

“It’s a big trailer to pull. And he worked at it for awhile to get it,” Willis said.

Willis says he got the call from one of the Jubilee Food Market staffers who informed him it was missing.

“He asked if anyone was using the food truck. I was like, ‘No. Nobody is using the food truck.’ He said, ‘Well, I think it has been stolen.’ And I was like, ‘Stolen?’ He said, ‘Yes, the cables are cut!,'” Willis said.

Around 3:00 a.m., they looked at the surveillance footage and identified the vehicle which took the food trailer.

“We were able to determine that they were driving a 2020 or 2021 Dodge Ram, twin cab fairly new. It was white, with black or blue top trimming,” Willis said. “Part of the license plate read DY74, or it could have been a ‘V.'”

Willis said the trailer hasn’t been used recently due to COVID-19, but it is a vital part of the mission to help others.

“That was one of the things we used for job training for our youth program,” Willis said. “So it was very, very important to us.”

While they await answers for the food trailer, Mission Waco continues its efforts in helping the community get vaccinated through its partnership with Ascension Providence.

“As long as we have people to bring, they have availability for us. They’ve opened it up a little more to a little more age-wise to be able to get vaccinated,” Willis said. “So we are just trying to get as many folks vaccinated in the community as possible.”

Willis says in spite of hardships, Mission Waco will continue to persevere – and he encourages you to do the same.

“You deal with what you can deal with and give the rest to God, and you just move forward. So just stay focused, stay faithful, and hopeful,” Willis said.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of the food trailer, you can call Mission Waco at (254) 753-4900.