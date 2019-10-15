Mistaken address brings burglary arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police Officers report responding to a burglary in progress.

A resident in the 500 block of Wellborn Road north reported two unknown suspects entered her apartment and stole multiple electronic devices from the residence.

After investigating, it was discovered the suspects were planning to visit a different apartment and entered the wrong one. After the suspects discovered they were in the wrong apartment, one suspect stole multiple valuable electronic devices and ran out.

A neighbor was able to follow the two suspects to their vehicle and pointed them out to arriving officers.

The stolen electronics were located in the suspect’s vehicle, recovered, and returned to their rightful owner.

Raw marijuana was discovered in the vehicle as well.

The second suspect was later cleared of any wrongdoings because he was unaware of the other suspect’s actions at the time of the offense.

Jacob Thomas Turner of Sealy, Texas has been arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft and possession of marijuana.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department