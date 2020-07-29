Mixed reactions pour in after Killeen ISD announces return plans

KILLEEN, Texas – As schools across the country debate on back to school plans, the Killeen Independent School District announced it will be going virtual starting August 17th.

“To ask us to have it all figured out between now and the 17th, that’s not enough time,” says Gabrielle Rios, a parent.

Rios has a four-year-old daughter entering Pre-K, and says online is not the best option.

“Our high school students are a little more sufficient – but our elementary and middle schools, they are going to hurt the most,” Rios added.

Students will be engaging in both live and recorded online classes during regular school hours. This will be the option for the first three weeks, and in-person learning won’t be an alternative until September 8th.

“We’re saying let’s put the kids back in school on the 17th, then say it’s perfectly fine on the 8th, then it’s not okay. What’s the difference between now and September 8th?,” Rios asked.

However, some parents are excited because it gets kids back in into the routine of learning again.

“I think the virtual online is a little better for the kids right now. I’m a single parent. I have to work to support my child,” says Destiny Lopez, a mom to a seven-year-old.

For a full detail of Killeen ISD’s back-to-school plan, you can click HERE.