MLK Wreath Laying Ceremony held in Waco

WACO, Texas – City leaders, students, and community members commemorated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday afternoon with a wreath-laying ceremony.

“Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away and a deep fog of misunderstanding will be lifted from our fear-drenched communities,” says a student quoting Dr. King.

The crowd heard from several speakers.

“People walked before them, and they fought and they went through unimaginable circumstances,” says Dr. Alexis Neumann, Superintendent for Rapaport Academy.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued a proclamation, claiming January 17th as they day we honor Alice Cook Pollard, the first black Waco police officer in history.

“And we express our deep appreciation for her dedication to the progress of this community,” says Mayor Deaver.

The crowd also heard a special keynote speech from the first black superintendent in Waco, Dr. Marcus Nelson. He had a special message to all students from his own experience.

“Be very careful about the decisions that you make because you can do A, right, B, right, C, D, E, F – you can do all these things right and you can make one mistake and you can lose that six figure salary, you can lose that house, you can lose that car and you can sit and have to start over,” says Dr. Nelson.

All to remember the man who never gave up and always fought for his dreams.

“He was outspoken, he spoke his mind, he didn’t take anything from anybody and he believed in nonviolence,” says Terrance Reed, Midway High School student.

Two events to honor Dr. King will be held Saturday at the MLK Park.

The first is an MLK Family Unity Day at 10:00 am, and the second is the MLK Family Unity Program at 11:00 am at the Bledsoe Miller Community Center.