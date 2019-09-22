Model builders compete at Hobbytown

Gundam builders competed this weekend to show their model building skills at Waco’s Hobbytown.

The competitors received a month to create characters from the Japanese-style Gundam model kits.

Hobbytown is one of the few stores in the country to host a qualifier event.

“Gundam are these robots from Japan, they’re a huge deal, bigger than Star Wars over there,” says Christian Reyna, who judged Saturday’s event. “This qualifier here in Waco is actually one that’s going to go to nationals. And from nationals they will go worldwide.”

The winner at this Waco location took home their own Gundam model kit and a trophy.