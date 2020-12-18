Mom arrested in death of a two-year-old child

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple police report making a second arrest in connection with the 2019 death of a two-year-old child.

Police say that as the investigation continued after the first arrest, it was determined that the child’s mother, 28-year-old Ashley McAlpine had witnessed the man originally charged physically abusing the child and had failed to seek medical attention and failed to report the incident until several hours later.

McAlpine was arrested Thursday and booked into the Bell County Jail.

Police had previously arrested 25-year-old Jadin Nunez accused of committing acts of violence toward the child.

Nunez had been in a dating relationship with McAlpine.

It was on September 22, 2019 that Temple Police responded to a medical emergency call in the 800 block of South 11th Street.

When they got there, they found a two year old girl dead.

Shanna McAlpine was found on the floor of a bedroom.

Investigators say the girl’s mother saw Nunez strike Shanna three times in the stomach.

Shanna started complaining of stomach pain, and was not breathing right.

The mother called 9-1-1 at 2:49 a.m., and Shanna was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m. Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey ordered an autopsy.

Shanna’s cause of death was homicide blunt force trauma to the abdomen, which is consistent with what her mother saw.

The Criminal Investigations Unit investigation into the death of the child which led to the arrest of Jadin Nunez.

Jadin Nunez

Nunez has remained in the Bell County Jail since his arrest with his bond set at a total of $1,030,000 on charges of capital murder of a child under the age of 10 and a separate warrant for a parole violation.

McAlpine’s bond was set at $500,000 on a charge of injury to a child.