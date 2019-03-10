Mom dies after rock thrown from I-35 overpass

A woman is dead after Temple Police say someone threw a large rock from the railroad track overpass near Belair Dr. onto I-35 shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a family of 5 was driving northbound on the highway between exits 303 and 305, when the rock went through the vehicle’s front passenger windshield, injuring 33-year-old, Keila Ruby Flores.

We spoke to her brother over the phone who was still in shock.

“Why would anyone want to throw a rock off the main interstate. It didn’t make any sense, it still doesn’t make any sense, I can’t believe it now,” says Luis Flores.

The victim was taken to a Baylor Scott and White Hospital. She died from her injuries around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Her brother, now left with only memories of his little sister.

“[I’ll remember] her smile, her kindness for individuals, a good mother…I’ll remember her till the day I die,” he added.

Police have no suspect information. If you saw anything, you’re asked to call Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500.

Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com, through the P3tips App or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).