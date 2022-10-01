MOODY, Texas (Fox 44) — Moody celebrated it’s 21 annual Cotton Harvest Festival today. The theme for this year’s celebration was the 80’s.

The festivities consisted of kids activities, live music and dance, and food trucks. For some kids, this is the first harvest festival they can remember.

“Oh, it’s the first time in six years they’ve had this for us. It’s been a while,” a festival goer says.

The festivities began with a parade starting at 10 AM. While it was a short route, it gave local high school students a unique opportunity to represent their school.

“It’s actually kind of exciting,” one of the parade participants said. “Whenever we first heard about it. We’re like, all excited because we got to ride the fire truck in the festival parade.”

Following the parade, small businesses quickly set up shop on Avenue E to present their goods or services to the community.

Kiersten Huggins is working her mom’s tent for her business. She says her family’s blooming business always finds a way back home.

“Well, this is actually our hometown, you know, so this is we’re going back to the roots,” she said. “Family, friends, we’re all out here. So it’s really good to have our business here– she always brings it back here. It’s really good to see everybody back here.”

Vincent Guerra own a small business in the area. This is his first time at the festival.

“It brings people out, have somewhere to go to, you know, shop or what have you,” he said.

He says it’s great for business, but more importantly it’s great for the community.

“The kids are here. Puts a big smile on her face. It makes them happy. So, you know, bringing them out for awhile. That’s what it’s about, is the kids,” he told Fox 44 News..