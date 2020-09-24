More details emerge in Falls County Sheriff’s bond conditions

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – FOX44 obtained a copy of Falls County Sheriff Richard “Ricky” Scaman’s bond conditions signed off by District Judge Bryan Russ, Jr.

In the document, there are 15 conditions proposed by prosecutors on behalf of the alleged victims for Scaman to follow – but Judge Russ says only ten were signed off on ten of those conditions.

Scaman cannot depart Falls County or the State of Texas with out consent of a probation officer or the court. He has to live in a county-approved residence.

He’s also been ordered to abstain from the use of alcoholic beverages, drugs and narcotics –

and submit urine, blood, breath or saliva samples as requested.

Scaman can have no contact either in person or virtual with the two alleged victims listed in the indictment, their children or family.

Judge Bryan Russ, Jr. denied the conditions requested by prosecutors to ban Scaman from using a marked police car, from performing any police functions, from possessing a firearm, and from being electronically monitored through through GPS.

Residents say this week’s developments have had a serious impact on their trust in those wearing the badge.

