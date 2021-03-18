More families complain about living conditions on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas – A Fort Hood family is dealing with mold damage and deplorable living conditions and reached out to FOX44 News for help.

This request comes exactly one month after we helped another military family struggling with similar conditions.

Greg Maskell reached out to us saying he and his family have been displaced for a month now due to maintenance issues – mainly concerning mold.

He’s reached a boiling point paying full price in rent for what he calls lip service from Fort Hood Family Housing and its parent company LendLease. He says for weeks now, the company has been radio silent while his unaddressed concerns pile on top of one another.

“There’s water damage from all of the tiles because they didn’t clean it. So the tiles are starting to fade and peel up, and in the pictures there’s mold already forming on the vents and on the walls, and when you turn on the faucet on full blast, you barely get a drip,” Maskell said.

He says the company was made aware a month ago after making numerous requests, and maintenance workers arrived all to do an incomplete job.

“Housing showed up. They saw standing water in our spare bedroom, in the front of the home on the first floor. Housing didn’t do anything. They made a note of it. They cut a hole in the wall and they left,” he recalled.

LendLease spokesperson Stefanie Murphy sent FOX44 a statement regarding the matter saying in part, “On March 16th, a moisture intrusion test was conducted at the home and as a precaution. A mold assessment consultant is being sent to ensure there is no concern around mold growth.”

Maskell tells us his wife and three kids are living in Houston because they don’t believe anything will be done about their housing issues.

“They have zero credibility with me at this point. I’ve been lied to by housing way too many times, and ignored for me to believe that they’re actually doing maintenance on these homes,” he said.