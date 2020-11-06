More schools close as COVID cases rise

WACO, Texas – As COVID cases climb, more schools have announced closures – with McGregor High School being the latest addition to this list.

It has been a week full of school closures for the Waco Independent School District.

The district announced closures at G.W. Carver Middle School, Indian Spring Middle School and Lake Air Montesorri Magnet School all after reports of positive COVID cases.

The district closed Lake Air through next Wednesday, and plans to open Indian Spring Middle for in-person instruction next Friday.

At Carver Middle, the district says 20 employees and nearly 100 in-person students were out following close contact with someone who tested positive.

Students there will learn remotely through Friday, November 20th, but Thanksgiving is the following week – meaning students won’t actually return to class until November 30th.

District leaders say they only choose to close a school if they cant adequately provide supervision and education for their students.

“At G.W. Carver, over 50 percent of our teaching faculty were either testing positive with COVID-19 or having to quarantine. And so, we just could not sustain educational operations,” said Dr. Karen Hassell, the Executive Director of Transformation Waco.

The district says it put measures in place as a means for staff and student recovery and to prevent further spreading – adding they have provided resources for students to assist them in their transition.

“All of the plans we have are designed to work seamlessly from an instructional perspective, and it is a part of the plan. We want to be prepared should we have to go remote, and I think our campuses are very well prepared to pivot quickly to remote instruction, to help mitigate the spread of the disease to our school communities,” Hassell said.

The district doesn’t expect these schools to go beyond the specified timeline laid out so far.

School leaders hope parents and students take advantage of rapid testing throughout Waco.