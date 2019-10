WACO, Texas – Hundreds gathered in Waco this morning in honor of breast cancer survivors this morning at the ” More Than Pink” Walk.

Central Texans came together to celebrate the lives of breast cancer survivors, by walking through Brazos Park East.

The Walk was hosted by Susan G Komen, with the goal of raising $40,000. They have raised $38,348 of their goal.

The money raised goes toward funding research and care, as well as outreach events like the walk.