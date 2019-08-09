Morning crash closes road in Temple.

One person was critically injured and a major Temple roadway was closed Friday morning after a crash between an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

The area on State Highway 317 between Airport Road and Little Mexico Road was closed down and was expected to remain closed at least four hours.

The crash was reported at 5:26 a.m.

The driver of the SUV was extricated from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to a local hospital with what were described as ” life threatening injuries.”

The driver of the truck was not hurt.