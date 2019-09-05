Motel window smashed, occupant threatened

A woman staying in a Temple motel told officers she feared for her life when a man tried to enter her room with a knife early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the Knights Inn in the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive at 4:12 a.m. Thursday.

The victim told the responding officers that a man had broken out a window and had been trying to get into her room with a knife in his hand.

The victim said the man threatened her and caused her to fear for her life.

Arriving officers were able to locate a man, identified as 32-year-old Charles Ray Johnson who listed an Austin address, and took him into custody.

Bell County Jail records indicated he was initially being held on charges of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury, which is a class B misdemeanor.