KILLEEN, Texas – Saturday morning was a tragic day for the Whitfield family. According to Danielle Whitfield, she and her husband started arguing after Whitfield told her husband Kendrick Gaines she wanted to end their marriage, that’s when he pulled out a gun and shot her.

“I’m so hurt and disappointed because I trusted him. And I kind of look at I kind of look at the world like there’s no there’s no such thing as good people no more,” says Danielle Whitfield mother of victim.

According to Whitfield, Gaines shot multiple gun shots toward 11-year-old Makayla and 6-year-old Alyssa, then Whitfield ran outside the house to ask her neighbors to call 9-1-1.

“I would like to think I would like to thank Jesse Davis because he’s the first one who answered the door because I was actually banging so hard on his door and I was holding my neck to stop the blood from squirting out of my neck,” says Whitfield.

Killeen Police Department would like to take the time to thank Mr. Davis for intervening at that time.

“The suspect was armed at one point. So he probably wasn’t really sure what he was getting into. But his selfless sacrifice probably stopped some bloodshed, additional bloodshed on Saturday morning,” says Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

Kendrick Gaines is currently sitting behind bars on capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Whitfield says she can’t express how much pain Gaines has brought to her family.

“Before I got shot my last my last look at them was two little girls playing with a bean bag chair,” says Whitfield.

Whitfield says Makayla and Alyssa were cousins, but shared a sisterly bond.

“They are typically two down to earth kids who just life were taken by somebody that doesn’t care about life them self,” says Whitfield.

Chief Charles Kimble says if you are experiencing domestic violence at home, “We asked you to reach out or reach out to us, your local law enforcement agencies, agency or use some of the resources that are available here in this community.”

The Davis family has set a GoFundMe page for the Whitfield sister to help cover the funeral expenses.