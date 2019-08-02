Mountain lion cub set to debut at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas – A mountain lion cub is now at the Cameron Park Zoo and ready to meet you!

Tawakoni is a seven-and-a-half-month-old mountain lion cub and will be on exhibit every other day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m starting this Saturday.

Tawakoni and her two brothers, Toho and Tanka, were orphaned in the Black Hills of South Dakota in January 2019.

Game officials with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks found the cubs and contacted the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to find a permanent home for the litter because recovered cubs cannot be returned to the wild, according to South Dakota state protocol.

The Oklahoma City Zoo learned of the cubs’ situation and made the decision to provide a forever home for both Toho and Tanka. The Cameron Park Zoo in Waco then decided to give Tawakoni her forever home.

Tawakoni remained at the Oklahoma City Zoo with her brothers until June, when she was moved to Cameron Park Zoo. She can be seen in the Brazos River Country exhibit now that she has completed her quarantine.

Tawakoni and Cameron Park Zoo’s senior mountain lion, Robles, will rotate

days being on exhibit. Robles is now 18 years old, with a median life expectancy of 16.9 years. The zoo says Robles is doing well and enjoys going outside.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo