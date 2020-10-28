Multi-Million Dollar Grant Helps Tackle Homelessness Across Central Texas

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – The Department of Housing awarded more than $2 million in grants to tackle homelessness across Central Texas.

“I’m excited about it. It’s something our community needed for a long time,” said Shaun Lee, of the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition.

For the past two years, Lee has been working on the paperwork to receive the grant.

“What we did is that we demonstrated to HUD that there was a need to address youth homelessness in our community,” Lee said.

The $2.23 million will be split between three different organizations:

The Cove, a youth homeless center, received $311,520

Heart of Texas MHMR, a center that deals with adult mental health, received approx. $1.7 million

Waco Family Abuse Center, received $216,600

The funds will be used to provide social services, create new programs, and hire staff.

Waco Family Abuse Center will use the funds to assist youth under 25 years old with apartments.

“Because when you think about that population, many of these people were in foster care and aged out – and all of a sudden at age 18, don’t have family, don’t have resources,” said Kathy Reid, the director of the Waco Family Abuse Center.

The grant is available for two years, and then will be renewed on an annual basis.