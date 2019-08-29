Murder indictment returned in shooting over a bicycle

A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned indictments of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a July shooting that police say occurred during a family argument over a bicycle.

Bond had earlier been set at a total of $600,000 for 17-year-old Sirocean Unique Calhoun.

Even if he could raise the money for that bond, he would not be released because he also faces a state charge of violation of his parole in another case.

Police say the shooting occurred at a home in the 900 block of Houston street on the afternoon of July 29.

An 11-year-old boy was wounded and 31-year old Willie Steve Kiser was killed.

Police say Kiser was hit at least twice–once in the back and once in the arm.

The boy was hit in the face.

Police had originally thought Calhoun had been hiding in a family member’s apartment in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, but after officers went to the scene with assistance from the SWAT team it was determined he was not there.

He was found July 31st with the help of the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office FAST team.