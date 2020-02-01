Murder victim’s father speaks out: ”They don’t deserve to live”

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Dana Walcott Jr. will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Bell County jury found him guilty of capital murder Friday afternoon.

Wayne Rourke’s visit to the site where his son Michael Vanlandingham was murdered was a bit different than from his most recent visits.

He knows the men responsible for Michael’s death in September of 2018 are being held accountable.

“He was a good-hearted kid, worked, was kind hearted, always shared. A lot of friends, had a lot of friends,” says Rourke.

The two men who were found guilty called themselves friends of Michael.

Rourke says seeing the men in court was one of the hardest things he’s ever had to do, but the jury’s verdict was just enough for Rourke’s contentment.

Though the crime was cruel, Rourke says the punishment is still no comparison to what they put his son and their family through.

“They dont deserve to live, I feel. I mean, they get to go in there and eat food and breathe in a jail cell. My son can’t do that,” says Rourke.

The trial’s graphic revelation on how the 30-year-old was murdered was almost too much for Rourke and his wife to take in.

“They shot him. Apparently after they shot him, he ran. They threw a hatchet at him, and after throwing the hatchet at him, they beat him with sticks and tools and then turned around and put him in a fire, and set him on fire in a trashcan like he was just a piece of trash,” says Rourke.

But he applauds the state and the jury for bringing the men to justice.

“I would like to thank the district attorney today, especially the jury. They were a good jury, and at the end they showed a lot of heart. And I saw tears. And I think they did the right thing and made the right call,” he tells FOX44.

As for forgiving the men in his son’s murder, he says it’s a tough question to answer right now. So much more has to happen before he gets to this point.

“It would be really hard to forgive him. I know God says forgive everyone, those who do crimes like this maybe someday. They would have to forgive themselves and ask for forgiveness for my son before I could even think about that,” says Rourke.

Owen Free, the other man charged in Vanlandingham’s death, pleaded guilty to murder earlier today. He received a 50-year-sentence and waived his right to appeal. For more information, you can view our previous story here.