Narcotics search warrant leads to five arrests

KILLEEN, Texas – A narcotics search warrant in Killeen leads to the arrest of five people.

The Killeen Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of E. Bryce Avenue on August 15.

While executing the warrant, illegal narcotics including powder cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy/methamphetamine, marijuana, and multiple pills were found inside of the residence – along with a firearm.

Three women and two men were apprehended without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

44 year-old Eva Marie Brocks and 51-year-old Marilou Lulu Smith are charged with Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

  • Eva Marie Brocks (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)
  • Marilou Lulu Smith (Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

35-year-old Bennie Gene George III is charged with Interference with Duties of a Public Servant.

20 year-old Kimberly Frances Martin is charged wth Possession of Marijuana under two ounces.

21-year-old Kevin Alexander Graham is charged with Possession of Marijuana under two ounces.

Further criminal charges are possible as this investigation continues. 

Source: Killeen Police Department

