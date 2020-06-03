National and local protests’ effect on Waco PD Chief search

WACO, Texas – National and local protests regarding the George Floyd case are sparking a conversation about the City of Waco’s search for their new top cop.

“Never has it been more obvious to me as an upcoming city manager that we get the right people in the right,” said Bradley Ford, Waco’s new city manager.

Ford will be instrumental in selecting the city’s new police chief.

FOX44 asked Ford how the national climate as it relates to police-community relations will influence who becomes Waco PD’s new leader.

“The city manager’s office, as well as the City Council, places a really high priority on race equity and how it impacts all that we do, all the programs that we do, and certainly the police chief selection is going to be critical to continue that positive community relationship,” said Ford.

Since former police chief Ryan Holt was promoted to assistant city manager, the city has been working through as many as 90 applicants vying for the job.

“We are looking for a leader that has a demonstrated history of really….just really great community partnerships and relationships,” Ford said.

Community leaders like NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry says she has a more specific criteria she’d like Waco’s new chief to meet.

“We, being the NAACP, believe that hiring an African-American chief of police at this time and any time in Waco’s history would send a powerful message about equity,” said Dr. Henry.

Ford and Henry agree equity is at the center of conversation when it comes to narrowing down the candidates.

“The Council has made equity one of our top goals for the last two years, and that’s something we are going to continue forward in,” Ford said.

But Dr. Henry says a chief willing and able to hold officers accountable is key to regaining trust within the black community.

“We would like to see a police chief who would help us break that thin blue line of police officers who support each other in wrong doing,” she said.

As the city gets closer to selecting finalists. Dr. Henry believes the community should be vocal about what they are looking for from the new chief.

“I would encourage the citizens of Waco to weigh in on the appointment of the police chief through social media, through texting and calling the city, and through attending City Council meetings. This is our opportunity to let our voice and our concerns be heard,” Henry told FOX44.