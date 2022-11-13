Central Texas (Fox 44) — Monday, November 14, begins national collection week for Operation Christmas Child.



For decades, these small boxes, packed with toys and other items, have been delivered to millions of children around the world. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox.

In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.

More than 45,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

The project partners with local churches across the globe and the organization has 100’s of drop off locations in Central Texas.

Click here to find the drop off location closest to you.