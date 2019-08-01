National Immunization Awareness Month is here

WACO, Texas – The month of August is all about making a point to get your shots!

It’s National Immunization Awareness Month, which is a great way for doctors to remind their patients that it is important to remain up to date on their vaccinations.

“There is a large anti-vaccine movement out there, and people who are not vaccinated are at the most at risk,” says Dr. John McClanahan, of the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Bosque Clinic.

A recent outbreak of whooping cough in Waco left several sick.

“If they have been vaccinated, odds are they’ll have a less severe course. If they haven’t, then it may be more extreme. Thankfully, in developed countries like America, we have treatments where we can help people with a lot of things like the whooping cough,” Dr. McClanahan says.

One way to protect yourself from an illness like whooping cough is to be immunized, and the month of August is all about reminding people to get their vaccinations.

“Vaccinations have probably been one of the most important public health initiatives that we’ve ever had worldwide. It’s extremely important to get your vaccinations to protect yourself and your children. It’s great that we have a month to recognize that and raise awareness and to encourage people to get their vaccines,” Dr. McClanahan says.

With school starting up soon, August is a great time to check in with a doctor to make sure your children are up to date on their shots.

“If you have any questions, bring their shot record in and we’ll check that out. If your child does need to get up to date, then we’ll start doing that,” Dr. McClanahan says.

It’s not just the children that need to remain up to date on their shots, either.

“There are still vaccine-preventable illnesses that we get as adults, such as your pneumonia vaccine. There’s also things like shingles, which can also be prevented by a vaccination. Shingles leaves you with a painful rash and almost a chronic pain. If it comes across your face, it will cause blindness. So there are definitely vaccines that you should get as an adult to protect yourself,” Dr. McClanahan says.