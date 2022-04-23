KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Today is National Lost Dog Awareness Day. This annual observance is meant to bring awareness to lost pets and celebrate reunion stories.

It’s also a good reminder to take extra steps in protecting your pet, like checking it’s collar, tags, and microchip registration to ensure that all your contact information is correct and up to date.

The city of Killeen shared online that if you need help with any of the steps, you can connect with PETCO Love Lost.

Killeen Animal Services offers microchipping for $15 with registration included.