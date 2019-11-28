Native Americans teach the true history of Thanksgiving

SALISBURY, Maryland- One town of elementary school students are learning the truth behind Thanksgiving from Delaware’s Nanticoke Indian Tribe.

An elementary school in Salisbury, Maryland wanted their students to know the true history of thanksgiving past the stories of turkeys and pilgrims.

The school invited the Nanticoke Tribe because administrators felt it is important to remember all that Native Americans gave that day, and everything they lost afterward.

Nanticoke Tribe members say the history behind the holiday is not always taught, and they are not trying to change the way people celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are hoping it can be the start of a larger conversation.

Members of the Nanticoke Tribe often visit schools to teach students about their history.

The Nanticoke museum, located in Millsboro, Delaware, is free and open to the public.