NCAA Division One Postpones All Fall Championships

WACO — NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Thursday that they were postponing all division one fall championships, in hopes of playing them this spring.

“We cannot now, at this point, have fall NCAA championships because there’s not enough schools participating,” Emmert said. “The board of governors also said, ‘look if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport you can’t have a legitimate championship.’ So, we can’t in any division one NCAA championship sport now which is everything other than FBS football that goes on in the fall so sadly tragically, That’s going to be the case this fall.”

Emmert said the fall postponements will not come at the expense of the winter and Spring sports that had their season canceled last March.

“We have to give highest priority to the winter and spring sports, because they lost their championship, last March,” he said. “First and foremost we’re going to protect those spaces. But then when we look at it and say look, if we modify the model — which we need to do anyway because of the virus — shrink the bracket sizes, do everything in pre determined sites instead of running kids around the country, use predetermine sites, move toward bubbles or semi bubble models in volleyball let’s say or soccer, there’s a way to do it.”

The announcement does not include FBS football because the NCAA does not govern their postseason.

The College Football playoff is planning to go on as scheduled this upcoming season after meeting on Thursday.