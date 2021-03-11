Nearly 200 Fort Hood families receive support through food boxes

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – With every box of food, came a sincere ‘Thank You’ to Fort Hood soldiers and their families for their service.

“The organizations here today have just proven that they’ve got our backs, and they’ve got the backs of every soldier here on Fort Hood and the III Armored Corps,” said Major General Gerald Strickland, the III Corps Deputy Commanding General of Fort Hood.

FOX44 learned since the outbreak of COVID-19, many soldiers have gone without some much needed support.

Before COVID-19, unemployment amongst military spouses was six times the national average – and it’s estimated between 35 and 40 percent of spouses are unemployed now.

The community is making an effort to fill in this gap.

“Without two incomes, I think we all know it’s difficult to run a family. Difficult to take care of a family like you’d like to. And this is part of our way to help those families get through some challenging times,” says CEO of the Armed Services YMCA, VADM William French.

“We know COVID-19 has made life awfully tough for a lot of people, and we know that the recent winter storm made life tough for an awful lot of people. So we are especially grateful that our soldiers are being looked after,” added Major General Strickland.

Staff Sergeant Calvin Wingfield, one of the soldiers we met picking up a box, tells us he and his wife deeply appreciate the gesture recalling the difficulty he faced weathering a record-breaking storm.

“It was a rough week, and a lot of people are still in need. And for the community to give back, it feels good. I can’t speak for everybody, but I’m sure for those who did partake in receiving their boxes, they appreciate it,” Wingfield said.

He says the kindness he and his fellow soldiers received during the food giveaway makes the work they do everyday worth it, and it gives them a little more motivation to keep going.

“Fort Hood supports the community so much. So when the community supports Fort Hood, it’s a good feeling,” he added.