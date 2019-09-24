Neglected Dog Causes Concern

BELTON, Texas – Many are outraged after a couple discovered an emaciated dog in its kennel at a Belton gas station over the weekend.

“There’s no reason for an animal to be left in this sort of condition. Especially dumped,” says Shelby Michalewicz.

The owner of tiny hooves is hoping whoever is responsible for abandoning this six-month-old puppy for days at a gas station is held accountable.

On Saturday, Shelby’s stepfather walked up to the crate thinking he had found a crate to take home to use, but this wasn’t the case.

“Immediately after he got out of the truck, he smelled an awful stench up to 30 feet away from the crate. And he got closer and tried to pick up the crate and realized there was a dog inside,” Michalewicz says.

Katie Frosch is the doctor taking care of Miracle, and she says the puppy is in pretty bad condition.

“She’s got a long way to go. Mainly weight to gain, a lot of hair to grow back. The infection is kind of our biggest battle right now,” Frosch says. “She is currently being treated for demodectic mange, which is a type of mange you see in young dogs less than 12 months old, usually.”

Miracle is expected to undergo a blood transfusion on Tuesday. Doctors say a lot of these issues were completely avoidable and easy to manage if her owners were more responsible, which leaves several citizens concerned.

“There’s a lot of concern, and we’re definitely looking for any tips or information if anyone knows who owns this dog to come forward and let us know so we can make an example out of them,” Michalewicz says.

Anyone who wants to donate can go to the Tiny Hooves Rescue Facebook page, where they have a PayPal account set up for Miracle’s medical expenses.

You can also call the Belton Veterinary clinic and ask to donate, as well.