Neighborhood crime complaints bring Waco PD response, cleanup

Waco police say in response to citizen concerns about criminal activity in their area, officers put a full response into attacking the problem Thursday night.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said that in a concerted effort to curb what was described as an ongoing problem in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle, police patrol officers, K9 Unit, neighborhood detectives, the traffic unit and dispatchers mounted a major effort in an attempt to clamp down on the ongoing criminal behavior there.

He noted that there had been an increase in fights, open-air drug dealing and general complaints from law abiding citizens there who were tired of it.

Swanton provided a list of arrests and criminal charges filed as a result of the operation:

1 recovered firearm that was stolen out of Waco

1 count of Possession of Firearm by a Felon

1 warrant for Possession of Firearm by Felon

1 theft of a firearm

1 Deadly conduct

3 Criminal Trespass

1 Wanted outside for possession of Marijuana

1 Possession of Controlled Substance

1 Public intoxication

1 B Misdemeanor theft warrant

10 Local Class C Warrants

8 Criminal Trespass Warnings issued to non-residents

“We know is that often times criminal behavior is brought into this area from non-residents. Our officers will continue to make the safety and peaceful living for our citizens a priority. This type of partnership between Law Enforcement and the community is what our city is all about.\, ” Swanton said.

“The most inspiring thing our officers experienced last evening was when numerous residents, mostly young mothers, came out of their apartments and thanked our officers for making their neighborhood a safer place for their families to live and play., ” he said.