Killeen neighborhoods on watch

KILLEEN, TX – “Reducing crime in Killeen can’t be done by police alone. It takes a community effort,” said Councilwoman Shirley Fleming during her city-wide neighborhood watch meeting.

She says she holds the meeting ever six months but since the uptick in crime, this meeting was held at the perfect time.

Several folks in the community already apart of neighborhood watch groups attended as well as many who are taking an interest in getting involved.

Councilwoman Fleming says the safety it ensures is priceless.

“Safety is our number one issue and we’ve got to take care of our children and everyone in the community so they will feel safe,” she said.

Tammy Mosley, KPD’s crime prevention coordinator says the police department was sure to take advantage of this meeting because it’s an opportunity for them to train participants on how to report suspicious activity, different things to look for, and information to pass on to their neighbors regarding crime prevention.

“The police can’t do it by themselves. The neighbors can’t do it by themselves. We have to work together in a cooperative effort, pull together jointly and that’s going to combat the crime. Nobody can do it on their own,” Mosley said.

She says she hopes more people will take advantage of the resources Neighborhood watch associations provide.

“Killeen is so transient. The more neighborhood watches and The note eyes and ears we can get out there to help the police and help combat crime in neighborhoods, the better off we’re going to be,” she added.

Tony Stepand a long time member says the work he does as a neighbors watch captain is critical to keeping his neighbors and their homes safe.

“I watch for people that are suspicious and people I’ve never seen before, suspicious cars and I keep track of that and if there’s something that happens in the neighborhood I use that information as to who and where this may have happened in the neighborhood where I live,” Stepand said.



Council woman Fleming says the collaboration of the community and police will be the key to making sure Killeen is more safe and her mission is to keep the conversation and training going.

“If we don’t let them know that we’re out there watching our neighborhoods and our children and homes then we’re going to be at a lost cause so we’ve got to continue training. We’ve got to continue watching, learning and working together as a community,” said Fleming.