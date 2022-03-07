KILLEEN, Texas – An overnight fire at a Killeen apartment complex left one woman dead and the Killeen Fire and Police Department looking for answers.

Killeen officers went to the apartment complex located on the 4300 block of Lake Road after getting a call about an apartment fire at approximately 1:43 a.m.



Firefighters rushed into the apartment which was filled with heavy smoke.



FOX 44 spoke with neighbors who say they are still trying to wrap their head around what happened.

“Basically I didn’t hear anything, but it was like bright sirens through the window. I didn’t know what was going on so I came outside,” neighbor Kam Moffitt said. “I seen ambulance, them breaking into the house and then a lot of smoke coming out.”



“Next thing we know is they came to my neighbor door it was on fire smoking! We seen them break in the door, bring her body out and try to do CPR on her,” neighbor Bernard Daniel. “After that they put her in the ambulance that was all.”



Daniel has lived in the area for over three years and has never witnessed anything like this, he was so shaken up that he didn’t go into work today.



“I’m just out of it right now. Devastated, I’m lost,” Daniel said. “She was my friend not only my neighbor she was a really good friend and a really good person and it’s just sad that something like this would happen to her.”



After finding the woman’s body inside the apartment paramedics performed CPR, but they couldn’t save her.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced her dead at 2:44 a.m.



An autopsy has been ordered by the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.



“I just hope her family is doing okay,” Moffitt said.



Detectives with the Criminal Division along with other investigators will actively investigate this deadly fire.