New details released in Falls County Sheriff’s arrest

FALLS COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff Richard “Ricky” Scaman’s release from jail was accompanied by the release of bombshell allegations against him listed in an indictment.

The long-time whispers around Falls County are getting a little bit louder concerning sexual assault and sexual harassment throughout the county’s law enforcement agencies.

“I had know idea, but I’m not surprised. Just things that I’ve heard, but I hadn’t experienced anything directly,” said one Falls County Resident.

Newly-obtained court documents in Scaman’s case suggests there may be something to those whispers.

The four-page indictment alleges Sheriff Scaman penetrated an adult victim with his fingers and/or hand. Those documents add that the action was done without consent.

The second count listed, a felony assault of a public servant, alleges Scaman groped the same individual’s private parts, pushed the victim against the car and pulled the victim’s hair with knowledge that she was a Marlin employee and peace officer responding to an emergency call.

Counts 3 and 4, both for public oppression, allege Scaman requested sexual favors and made unwelcome advances using his authority as Falls County Sheriff.

Count 5 alleges he caused bodily injury to a Falls County jailer, touching her private parts as well.

Falls County Judge Jay Elliot says even with the allegations outlined in the indictment, as an elected official, Scaman may continue as Sheriff unless other authorities intervene.

“They stay in office until action is brought by the D.A. or the state, but they continue on with office, and Commissioners Court has nothing to do with that. We’re going to follow the advice of our county attorney,” Judge Elliot told FOX44.

Falls County District Attorney Katherine “Jody” Gilliam recused herself in Scaman’s case, offering no comment.

While Scaman’s opponent in November’s election, Joe Lopez, could use the Sheriff’s recent charges against him, he tells us he’s not speaking to the matter. He’s choosing to speak on his record as a law enforcement officer alone.

“The number one thing about me is I’m honest. I’m not disrespectful, and I wont get myself into a position that’s going to be disrespectful for my department or my county,” Lopez said.

You can view the indictment provided by the Falls County District Clerk below: