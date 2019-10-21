New K9 on the job at Waco ISD

Local
Posted: / Updated:

There is a new member of the Waco ISD Police Department, but he’s not your typical rookie.

Dalton is a Dutch Shepard, born and trained in the Netherlands.

After his first few years in Europe, Dalton moved to Louisiana to continue his training. That’s where he met Officer Larry Martinez.

“He’s a great dog, he’s very energetic, he loves people, he’s a big baby is what I call him,” Martinez says, “but he also knows when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. I couldn’t be happier with him. Definitely a great dog, great partner too.”

As a member of the Waco ISD Police department, Dalton will focus on the school district’s anti-drug policies.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected