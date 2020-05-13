New Killeen nail spa opens despite COVID-19 Pandemic

KILLEEN, Texas – Clients have been keeping the owners of Killeen’s newest nail salon, Aeon Nail Spa, busy since their grand opening on Friday.

They are supplying a service that’s rising in demand across Central Texas for weeks now.

“Its long over due,” said Dalisia Diggs.

Diggs is like many of customers who are trying out the new nail salon for the first time.

She’s among several guests who are still taking advantage of the grand opening to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Johnny and Hannah Dang say they were able to benefit from the holiday and salon reopenings happening around the same time.

“We served a lot of mothers right before Mother’s Day. We opened on that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We opened all the way until 11 because people kept asking, ‘Would you please stay? I don’t mind waiting outside of the car,” said Dang.

Though they’ve been working long hours to serve customers, they’ve been working even longer to keep their place clean and making sure they adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.

No guests in their salon have been able to sit right next to each other unless they arrive together and request it.

“They ask us if that is okay for them because they are family and we say yes for that if they sit together,” Dang told FOX44.

The salon also takes extra precautions to ensure their customers have no problem covering their face while they’re there.

“We give out the masks to the customers and hand sanitizer and disinfect their hands so they can be nice and clean,” said Dang.

Their original plan to reopen in early April was halted by the global pandemic, but Dang says it was just better to wait – and he had no problem with delaying their new grand opening.

“Because I wanted safety first. First safety for the families and safety for the public. So we wanted to prepare everything,” Dang said.