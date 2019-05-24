New pre-trial dates announced for Cedric Marks, Maya Maxwell

There are new pre-trial hearing dates for the two people accused of playing a part in the deaths of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza says Maya Maxwell’s next court date is June 21, while Cedric Marks’s first pre-trial hearing will be June 27.

Both are facing capital murder charges in the deaths of Scott and Swearingin.

According to court documents, Maxwell told police that Marks killed the two in January 2019 and then dumped their bodies in Oklahoma – and that she drove Swearingin’s car to Austin to throw police off.

Garza has not announced yet whether his office will seek the death penalty.