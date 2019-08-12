New store in Madisonville robbed

Madisonville Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a robber who struck a relatively new store in their town over the weekend.

Police say the man entered the Sunny Food Mart at 805 North May Street Saturday, displayed a handgun and demanded the money.

The clerk emptied the cash register after which the robber fired a shot into the cash draw before running out of the store.

Police are asking that anyone who might be able to identify the robbery or who has any information about the robbery call the Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317